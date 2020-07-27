Comparatif Sèche-linge Test portant sur 50 sèche-linge

Pour qui veut faire rapidement sécher son linge et s'éviter la corvée de l'étendage, deux solutions sont possibles. Les sèche-linge à condensation permettent de récupérer l'eau extraite du linge et de la diriger soit vers un réservoir, soit vers la vidange comme pour un lave-linge. Quant aux sèche-linge à évacuation, les plus classiques, ils se contentent de chauffer l'air à l'aide d'une résistance et de l'envoyer dans le tambour. L'air chaud et humide qui en est extrait est ensuite envoyé vers l'extérieur au moyen d’une gaine.